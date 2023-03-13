Release notes: Version 0.161.1

Version 0.161.1 just fixes an I/O error during uploading. Everything else is identical to 0.161.0
The update 0.161.0 integrates a few of the major improvements to the core engine to the game (more coming soon). These changes prepare a larger extension to be announced. Furthermore, a few minor bugfixes and performance improvements have been done. FNA and its libs are updated, too. Have fun!
- Network multiplayer engine version 1.95 (internal beta testing)
- Fixed a rare bug with secret key collection
- Minor bug fixes
- Update to FNA 23.3 including full library update
Changed files in this update