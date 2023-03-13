 Skip to content

Hybrid Beasts update for 13 March 2023

Release notes: Version 0.161.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10758483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.161.1 just fixes an I/O error during uploading. Everything else is identical to 0.161.0

The update 0.161.0 integrates a few of the major improvements to the core engine to the game (more coming soon). These changes prepare a larger extension to be announced. Furthermore, a few minor bugfixes and performance improvements have been done. FNA and its libs are updated, too. Have fun!

  • Network multiplayer engine version 1.95 (internal beta testing)
  • Fixed a rare bug with secret key collection
  • Minor bug fixes
  • Update to FNA 23.3 including full library update

Changed files in this update

Hybrid Beasts OS Windows Depot 427832
  • Loading history…
Hybrid Beasts OS Linux64 Depot 427834
  • Loading history…
Hybrid Beasts OS Mac Demo Depot 427835
  • Loading history…
Hybrid Beasts OS Windows Full Exe Depot 427836
  • Loading history…
Hybrid Beasts OS Linux64 Full Exe Depot 427838
  • Loading history…
Hybrid Beasts OS Mac Full Depot 427839
  • Loading history…
