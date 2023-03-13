- Community Levels!
-
- Levels selected from the community with global leaderboards!
-
- First level is Cave by Novirum
- Fixed various controller related crashes
- Prevented doraki walljump from ledge hang
- Chaos dash sound no longer persists when quiting
ENTROPOLY update for 13 March 2023
v1.0.4
