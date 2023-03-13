 Skip to content

ENTROPOLY update for 13 March 2023

v1.0.4

Build 10758419 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Community Levels!
    • Levels selected from the community with global leaderboards!
    • First level is Cave by Novirum
  • Fixed various controller related crashes
  • Prevented doraki walljump from ledge hang
  • Chaos dash sound no longer persists when quiting

