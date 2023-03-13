 Skip to content

Stellar Sovereigns update for 13 March 2023

Patch 1.0.7

Patch 1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added extended controls to the way point spawner panel:
-Ability to name the waypoint.
-Sliders for adjusting the coordinate input.
-Up/Down arrow to adjust the input.
-Esc to quit Return/Enter to complete.
#Could not find solution to type in input with coma it only takes dot.
Fixed crowed factor mitigation being not applied.
Fixed unfinished mining mothership salvaging bug.

