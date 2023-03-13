Added extended controls to the way point spawner panel:
-Ability to name the waypoint.
-Sliders for adjusting the coordinate input.
-Up/Down arrow to adjust the input.
-Esc to quit Return/Enter to complete.
#Could not find solution to type in input with coma it only takes dot.
Fixed crowed factor mitigation being not applied.
Fixed unfinished mining mothership salvaging bug.
Stellar Sovereigns update for 13 March 2023
Patch 1.0.7
