AIDroneSim update for 14 March 2023

AiDronesim 1.39.5 Update

New Features
  • Editor : Drag Box selection
  • Editor: geometric forms ( choose the textures in the properties)
  • Drone Model Upload : it is now possible to use your own .png file for the workshop preview.
Fixes
  • Fixed an invisible wall in Lost bando (thanks Janek)
  • Fixed some situation where the quad would pass through an object/wall. (e.g, on the diving tube on Lost Bando)
  • Updating a scenery on the Workshop now correctly update the scenery for people already subscribed.
Community news
  • Awesome edit by Bertrand FPV on his own track :
  • Arridi updated his wonderful Pantheon map. He also published a night version

