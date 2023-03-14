AiDronesim 1.39.5 Update

New Features
- Editor : Drag Box selection
- Editor: geometric forms ( choose the textures in the properties)
- Drone Model Upload : it is now possible to use your own .png file for the workshop preview.
Fixes
- Fixed an invisible wall in Lost bando (thanks Janek)
- Fixed some situation where the quad would pass through an object/wall. (e.g, on the diving tube on Lost Bando)
- Updating a scenery on the Workshop now correctly update the scenery for people already subscribed.
Community news
- Awesome edit by Bertrand FPV on his own track :
- Arridi updated his wonderful Pantheon map. He also published a night version
