In this month's update, we're bringing you another 3 desert levels. There are also new car colours, as well as a new sport car.

Car Colour Selection

All available cars now in different colours.







Sport Car

A new sport car is available for you (and for the police).

Release Notes

Added

Add 3 new levels in desert region

Add car colour selection in the garage

New sport car to drive

New pursuit police car

Changed

Police car textures depend on location

Increase maximum number of lights used for rendering

Fixed