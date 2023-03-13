 Skip to content

Road Domination update for 13 March 2023

v0.4.0

Build 10758339

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this month's update, we're bringing you another 3 desert levels. There are also new car colours, as well as a new sport car.

Car Colour Selection

All available cars now in different colours.



Sport Car

A new sport car is available for you (and for the police).

Release Notes

Added
  • Add 3 new levels in desert region
  • Add car colour selection in the garage
  • New sport car to drive
  • New pursuit police car
Changed
  • Police car textures depend on location
  • Increase maximum number of lights used for rendering
Fixed
  • Minor police AI improvements

