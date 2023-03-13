In this month's update, we're bringing you another 3 desert levels. There are also new car colours, as well as a new sport car.
Car Colour Selection
All available cars now in different colours.
Sport Car
A new sport car is available for you (and for the police).
Release Notes
Added
- Add 3 new levels in desert region
- Add car colour selection in the garage
- New sport car to drive
- New pursuit police car
Changed
- Police car textures depend on location
- Increase maximum number of lights used for rendering
Fixed
- Minor police AI improvements
Changed files in this update