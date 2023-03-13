- Fixed back path intractable after ufo boss fight
- Fixed boss fight not loading back properly if you win and die at the same time
- Added Keep Calm buff to Combat Tutorial
- Fixed barn hole autorepairing
- Fixed xeno runaway dialogues appearing on start game
- Fixed highlight button when minigame ended and started again
Mr. Prepper update for 13 March 2023
Patchnotes 1.30o
Patchnotes via Steam Community
