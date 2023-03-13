 Skip to content

Mr. Prepper update for 13 March 2023

Patchnotes 1.30o

Share · View all patches · Build 10758286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed back path intractable after ufo boss fight
  • Fixed boss fight not loading back properly if you win and die at the same time
  • Added Keep Calm buff to Combat Tutorial
  • Fixed barn hole autorepairing
  • Fixed xeno runaway dialogues appearing on start game
  • Fixed highlight button when minigame ended and started again

