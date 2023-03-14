 Skip to content

Void Scrappers update for 14 March 2023

Asteroids!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New in-game event: Asteroid fields can periodically appear!

Added background grid (can be toggled in settings)

Fixed cloud looping on 21:9 resolutions

