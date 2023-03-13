 Skip to content

Apex Point update for 13 March 2023

V0.028.6 Hotfix

Build 10758158

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed inventory/shop bugs for the "LA2"
-Fixed invisible road and missing sidewalk
-Fixed missing/can't be installed intercooler (will require buying a new intercooler)
-Fixed the drag timer bugs
-Fixed opened parts being bugged when installing a part
-Fixed not being able to install the license plate on "Bed V2" for the "S100P"

Changed files in this update

