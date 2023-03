The update integrates a few of the major improvements to the core engine to the game (more coming soon). These changes prepare a larger extension to be announced. Furthermore, a few minor bugfixes and performance improvements have been done. FNA and its libs are updated, too. Have fun!

Network multiplayer engine version 1.95 (internal beta testing)

Fixed a rare bug with secret key collection

Minor bug fixes

Update to FNA 23.3 including full library update