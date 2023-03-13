- Ground Glide now has coyote time.
- Checkpoints now work as intended after a resumed paused run.
- Floor 50's door no longer errantly sends you back to the hub.
- Fixed an errant fairy state.
Demon Turf update for 13 March 2023
Hotfix Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Demon Turf Windows Depot 1325902
