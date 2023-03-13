 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demon Turf update for 13 March 2023

Hotfix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10758115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ground Glide now has coyote time.
  • Checkpoints now work as intended after a resumed paused run.
  • Floor 50's door no longer errantly sends you back to the hub.
  • Fixed an errant fairy state.

Changed files in this update

Demon Turf Windows Depot 1325902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link