MegaUpdate 1.8: Rotating the 3D Slice, 2D Faces Projections, Marble scenes &more

This is a Mega Update™® that focuses on features that people have been requesting for a long time.
- Rotating your 3D slice arbitrarily in 4D
- Projection of the 2D Faces of the 4D objects
- Colored Projection of the 1D Lines of the 4D objects
- A lot of structures made to play with “marbles” and roll them around
- Scenes with Tesseracts that are fixed at a point but with a torque that keeps them rotating
- The 1D line version of the 2D “Davinci” 4D Objects
- A static Klein bottle with a sphere that you can roll inside
A 120 cell (faces) and a sphere together
Auto-Follow the last touched shape
