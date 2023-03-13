 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

4D Toys update for 13 March 2023

MegaUpdate 1.8: Rotating the 3D Slice, 2D Faces Projections, Marble scenes &more

Share · View all patches · Build 10758052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a Mega Update™® that focuses on features that people have been requesting for a long time.

Full Blog Post with Videos

  1. Rotating your 3D slice arbitrarily in 4D

  1. Projection of the 2D Faces of the 4D objects

  1. Colored Projection of the 1D Lines of the 4D objects

  1. A lot of structures made to play with “marbles” and roll them around

  1. Scenes with Tesseracts that are fixed at a point but with a torque that keeps them rotating

  1. The 1D line version of the 2D “Davinci” 4D Objects

  1. A static Klein bottle with a sphere that you can roll inside

  1. A 120 cell (faces) and a sphere together

  2. Auto-Follow the last touched shape

Changed files in this update

4D Toys Content Depot 619211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link