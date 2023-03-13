Mondays can be happy too patch!

Happy Monday friends! 💙 Here are the details for all the fixes and changes you'll find in this patch:
Additions:
- New potion UI
- Mouse can be used in mine level UI
- You can now propose to NPCs
- Dating dialogue with NPCs has been added
- Final library cutscene has been added
Fixes:
- Regrowing crops no longer regrow when you leave and re-enter your farm. We know you were trying to keep this money making bug a secret...
- Relocate farm building bug has been fixed. You no longer get endless farm buildings
- Relocating farm buildings does not remove farm animals
- Main quest fixed and rewritten - The Magic of Eloria
- Hazel quest fixed - Potion Brewing
- Enzo quest fixed - Incident on Royal Bridge
- Enzo quest fixed - Blue Oak Bridge
- William quest fixed - Clearing The Mess
- William quest fixed - A Magical Remedy
- William quest fixed - A Royal Snafu
- Jane quest fixed - Hometown Blues
- Jane quest fixed - Hearts Made of Cotton
- Princess Nandi quest fixed - The Royal Rebuke
- Felix quest fixed - Renewed.Refreshed.Revitalised
- Ophelia quest fixed - Stuck Between a Rock and a Hard Place
- Sandy footprints no longer happen in the Snowy Mountain
- Duplicated rain potion removed from Elorian Compendium
- Flower display crafting item no longer disappears when you place it
- NPC schedule touchups
Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you 💙
https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW
- The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
Changed files in this update