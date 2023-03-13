 Skip to content

Blue Oak Bridge update for 13 March 2023

Mondays can be happy too patch!

Happy Monday friends! 💙 Here are the details for all the fixes and changes you'll find in this patch:

Additions:

  • New potion UI
  • Mouse can be used in mine level UI
  • You can now propose to NPCs
  • Dating dialogue with NPCs has been added
  • Final library cutscene has been added

Fixes:

  • Regrowing crops no longer regrow when you leave and re-enter your farm. We know you were trying to keep this money making bug a secret...
  • Relocate farm building bug has been fixed. You no longer get endless farm buildings
  • Relocating farm buildings does not remove farm animals
  • Main quest fixed and rewritten - The Magic of Eloria
  • Hazel quest fixed - Potion Brewing
  • Enzo quest fixed - Incident on Royal Bridge
  • Enzo quest fixed - Blue Oak Bridge
  • William quest fixed - Clearing The Mess
  • William quest fixed - A Magical Remedy
  • William quest fixed - A Royal Snafu
  • Jane quest fixed - Hometown Blues
  • Jane quest fixed - Hearts Made of Cotton
  • Princess Nandi quest fixed - The Royal Rebuke
  • Felix quest fixed - Renewed.Refreshed.Revitalised
  • Ophelia quest fixed - Stuck Between a Rock and a Hard Place
  • Sandy footprints no longer happen in the Snowy Mountain
  • Duplicated rain potion removed from Elorian Compendium
  • Flower display crafting item no longer disappears when you place it
  • NPC schedule touchups

Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you 💙
https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW

  • The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙

