Mondays can be happy too patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 10758027 · Last edited 13 March 2023 – 20:06:25 UTC by Wendy

Happy Monday friends! 💙 Here are the details for all the fixes and changes you'll find in this patch:

Additions:

New potion UI

Mouse can be used in mine level UI

You can now propose to NPCs

Dating dialogue with NPCs has been added

Final library cutscene has been added

Fixes:

Regrowing crops no longer regrow when you leave and re-enter your farm. We know you were trying to keep this money making bug a secret...

Relocate farm building bug has been fixed. You no longer get endless farm buildings

Relocating farm buildings does not remove farm animals

Main quest fixed and rewritten - The Magic of Eloria

Hazel quest fixed - Potion Brewing

Enzo quest fixed - Incident on Royal Bridge

Enzo quest fixed - Blue Oak Bridge

William quest fixed - Clearing The Mess

William quest fixed - A Magical Remedy

William quest fixed - A Royal Snafu

Jane quest fixed - Hometown Blues

Jane quest fixed - Hearts Made of Cotton

Princess Nandi quest fixed - The Royal Rebuke

Felix quest fixed - Renewed.Refreshed.Revitalised

Ophelia quest fixed - Stuck Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Sandy footprints no longer happen in the Snowy Mountain

Duplicated rain potion removed from Elorian Compendium

Flower display crafting item no longer disappears when you place it

NPC schedule touchups

Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you 💙

https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW