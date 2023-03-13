 Skip to content

KOP KILLER 22XX update for 13 March 2023

Quality of Life Update! Version 0.3.2.2 Live Now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! Today, we're happy to release a small quality of life update based on initial feedback. Expect more news on Story Mode soon!

Change Log:

Balance

  • One Riot Kop and only one will appear in Arena 3 if it is a Prison Cell or Sewers Environment
  • Limited number of Riot Kops that can appear in Arena 4
  • Tier 0 and 1 Riot KOPs have a small cooldown before doin first dash attack

Bug Fixes

  • Player can no longer jump while sliding through 1 tile high gaps.
  • Comrades no longer resurrect stuck in tilemap due to height issue.
  • Lasers in Z01A10 don't turn on automatically at wrong distance anymore.
  • Turrets no longer built on top of each other.
  • Knockback velocity is no longer FPS dependent.
  • Player arrow toggle now saved between scenes.

Quality of Life

  • Comrade corpses have arrow over therm.
  • Text now instantly appears when pushing text button instead of speeding up.
  • Tutorial fake wall now disappears automatically after 10 seconds
  • Player arrow over comrade arrows
  • Intro Cutscene now restarts after 45 seconds rather than 10
  • Tutorial ending now has clearer indication on how to finish it.
  • Added Button Glyphs for LogitechF310-D

