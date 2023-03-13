Quality of Life Update! Version 0.3.2.2 Live Now!

Hi! Today, we're happy to release a small quality of life update based on initial feedback. Expect more news on Story Mode soon!
Change Log:
Balance
- One Riot Kop and only one will appear in Arena 3 if it is a Prison Cell or Sewers Environment
- Limited number of Riot Kops that can appear in Arena 4
- Tier 0 and 1 Riot KOPs have a small cooldown before doin first dash attack
Bug Fixes
- Player can no longer jump while sliding through 1 tile high gaps.
- Comrades no longer resurrect stuck in tilemap due to height issue.
- Lasers in Z01A10 don't turn on automatically at wrong distance anymore.
- Turrets no longer built on top of each other.
- Knockback velocity is no longer FPS dependent.
- Player arrow toggle now saved between scenes.
Quality of Life
- Comrade corpses have arrow over therm.
- Text now instantly appears when pushing text button instead of speeding up.
- Tutorial fake wall now disappears automatically after 10 seconds
- Player arrow over comrade arrows
- Intro Cutscene now restarts after 45 seconds rather than 10
- Tutorial ending now has clearer indication on how to finish it.
- Added Button Glyphs for LogitechF310-D
