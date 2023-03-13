Rough Justice: '84 is Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

After over two years of development, we're pleased to announce that Rough Justice: '84 will finally see the light of day!

This will represent the first title that Gamma Minus will have brought to market, and we couldn't be happier.

It's been a long road, with many twists and turns, but it would not have been possible without the support and mentorship from both our publisher, Daedalic Entertainment, and the local funding board Film und Medien Stiftung NRW.

As a n00b team, it's always hard to get your foot in the door, whether it be the video game industry or any other industry for that matter. Did we make mistakes? You know it. Did we grow as a team? Totally.

We're very proud of what we have accomplished, and we found our stride as a team. Cuz, at the end of the day, that's what it's all about: finding people who are as passionate and driven and share a unified vision.

So break out the parachute pants, make sure your mullet is up to code (business up front, party in the back!), and dive into a neon-noir 80s world full of intrigue and deliver some ROUGH JUSTICE.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1291860/Rough_Justice_84/

