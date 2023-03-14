Update v0.9.0.38 (Hammer)

Welcome to a new update, the fourth since we released the game a little more than a week ago. The community involvement has been amazing and we are working hard to improve the game every day.

This update includes the commemorative statue for the participants in the “Women’s Day Celebration Contest”, as well as some very requested improvements and other bug fixes.

Changelog

Improvements:

Soldiers who are on a mission are shown with shading and an informative tooltip on building assignment lists, so you’ll be able to know more easily why you can’t select them.

The game now assigns injured people to treatment buildings whenever there’s room available, to reduce micro management.

The limit of buildings per camp has been increased by 100.

Bugfixes

Fixed stability issues with pathfinding that made the game crash when changing camps and caused instabilities in general.

Thanks to feedback from user “TacticalWeasel” we’ve fixed a bug that made one of the walls of the Intelligence Training Building Level 3 disappear.

Fixed a bug that showed a warning with incomplete information when assigning a transferred soldier to an instructor building without the required specialization building.

Thanks to the report from “Byuyu” we’ve fixed a bug where after specializing an instructor, the rest of the specializations would display incorrect information about specialization requirements.

Thanks to the report from “Schedelke” and “Fronzie” we’ve fixed a bug in which after deleting the instructor’s building and trying to assign a soldier again, a “cannot access building” warning appears, blocking any input.

Fixed an issue where when firing a monitored soldier, the soldier’s head remained painted with a yellow outline.

Fixed the position from which the rejected civilians would get in the train in the desert biome.

Fixed a problem where some character portraits were changing incorrectly.

Winners of the Women's Day Celebration Contest

“IL PALLINO”

“Malthazar”

“LVVrunner”

“Cauthon”

“SG13”

“BonPadre”

“Mr.Alfa999”

Winners will find a new decorative item at the end of the decorative buildings section.

“A One Military Camp story” - #3

Sometimes I had the impression that Sergeant Campbell had some kind of super power, so he could hear everything we said in our barracks. It didn’t matter if it was in the middle of the night, before we went to sleep, or even in the showers.

One day one of the guys was complaining about a tactical briefing: why would we need to learn how to operate a radio transceiver in the battlefield? Aren’t there comms operators trained to do that?

The next morning, as we were entering the radio tent for further instruction, just after taking up our positions, Campbell addressed the entire platoon:

You, Hawkins, why do we need to learn how to operate a radio device?

To coordinate actions, sir, to call for reinforcements or medevac.

You are right, son, but that’s not the answer I wanted to hear. Anyone else?- No one blinked, we knew our answers were always wrong.

Listen to me very carefully. Operating the radio is like swimming. -We looked at each other puzzled, but it didn't take long to hear the explanation.

You may live in the desert, but you better know how to swim, because if one day you need it, it will be a matter of life or death. The same goes for radio operation. If everything goes as expected, your communications officer will take charge of everything. But you may find yourselves stranded in enemy territory, alone, and there won't be enough time to fiddle with your radio. You need to communicate fast, report your location and enemy positions and wait for the cavalry. So pay attention now, and your life will be much easier on a mission. Now, proceed with your instruction.

I'm still not sure if he came up with the explanation on the spot, or if it was something he truly believed in, but once again, it worked for us. And to be honest, sitting in front of all that equipment was a lot less tiring than doing the usual physical exercise.

by David Martinez

Pro tip - #3

Remember to set goals for your soldiers, this way, the game will let you know when they have reached the necessary skill points and you will know that you have to change their training to keep improving.

Medal of service:

In this section we want to highlight some users that are a pillar of our community for their dedication and help to other members, and who are helping to make the One Military Camp experience so much richer. In successive updates we will be mentioning the most participative community members who have also earned their medal.