Big Patch Alpha 12.5.257!

Hello everyone!

In the comments I promised a big bugfixing session on Monday and with this update we're delivering the results:

fixed a multithreading issue that caused a number of bugs like power and consumption flickering

fixed error icons not showing up

fixed issue where you couldn't place/move buildings and roads

fixed issues where you couldn't select buildings and rocks

fixed an issue where road pathfinding was not set up properly after save loading

probably fixed mass upgrade/downgrade messages after returning from space scene

There are still a couple of fixes left for another bugfix patch, but this should already improve stability a lot!

Let us know how it's going and thanks for the reports so far.

Happy playing!