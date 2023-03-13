Big Patch Alpha 12.5.257!

Hello everyone!
In the comments I promised a big bugfixing session on Monday and with this update we're delivering the results:
- fixed a multithreading issue that caused a number of bugs like power and consumption flickering
- fixed error icons not showing up
- fixed issue where you couldn't place/move buildings and roads
- fixed issues where you couldn't select buildings and rocks
- fixed an issue where road pathfinding was not set up properly after save loading
- probably fixed mass upgrade/downgrade messages after returning from space scene
There are still a couple of fixes left for another bugfix patch, but this should already improve stability a lot!
Let us know how it's going and thanks for the reports so far.
Happy playing!
Changed files in this update