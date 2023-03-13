 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

InfraSpace update for 13 March 2023

Big Patch Alpha 12.5.257!

Share · View all patches · Build 10757955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

In the comments I promised a big bugfixing session on Monday and with this update we're delivering the results:

  • fixed a multithreading issue that caused a number of bugs like power and consumption flickering
  • fixed error icons not showing up
  • fixed issue where you couldn't place/move buildings and roads
  • fixed issues where you couldn't select buildings and rocks
  • fixed an issue where road pathfinding was not set up properly after save loading
  • probably fixed mass upgrade/downgrade messages after returning from space scene

There are still a couple of fixes left for another bugfix patch, but this should already improve stability a lot!

Let us know how it's going and thanks for the reports so far.

Happy playing!

Changed files in this update

InfraSpace Content Depot 1511461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link