Spellmasons update for 13 March 2023

Multiplayer Potion / Pickup bugs fixed

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spellmasons Patch v1.10.1

  • fix: Target Arrow allowing infinite cast range
  • Thanks to hexingMagus from Discord for reporting this
  • fix: Potions duplicating their effect multiple times
  • Thanks Jacobzeba01 and Madgod from Discord for reporting this
  • fix: Issue where multiple levels would be generated simultaneously resulting in enemies appearing out of bounds
  • Thanks Jacobzeba01 for reporting this
  • fix: Prevent Ally Priest from adding Summoning Sickness to resurrected player unit which made the player lose their next turn
  • Thanks Firecat from Discord for reporting this
  • fix: Prevent Burst from timing out if cast on only dead units

