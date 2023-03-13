Multiplayer Potion / Pickup bugs fixed

Spellmasons Patch v1.10.1
- fix: Target Arrow allowing infinite cast range
- Thanks to hexingMagus from Discord for reporting this
- fix: Potions duplicating their effect multiple times
- Thanks Jacobzeba01 and Madgod from Discord for reporting this
- fix: Issue where multiple levels would be generated simultaneously resulting in enemies appearing out of bounds
- Thanks Jacobzeba01 for reporting this
- fix: Prevent Ally Priest from adding Summoning Sickness to resurrected player unit which made the player lose their next turn
- Thanks Firecat from Discord for reporting this
- fix: Prevent Burst from timing out if cast on only dead units
Changed files in this update