V0.1253 - Further Powertrain Tweaks (Experimental)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

I think I've finally got the movement right with this one. Happy to leave this here (depending on your feedback) and move on to geometric internals.

Changes

Reimplemented engine RPM limiter with a more realistic approach. RPM is now limited by cutting off fuel to the engine, so it's no longer hard capped.

This fixes the vehicle going faster than predicted by the new speed limit displays. This also fixes the absurdly high pivot-rotating/neutral-steering speeds. Added engine braking. The driver does this for you when driving down hills. Needed since the engine limiter could no longer stop the engine redlining.

Powertrain and track speeds are now much more in sync, making steering more snappy and tank-like.

Increased torque at very low RPM.

The throttle is now subtly smoothed, before it was all or nothing. Makes stop and start less sudden.

Removed artificial engine RPM smoothing.

Engine presets now support Undo/Redo.

Hill starts will now rev higher on smaller inclines.

AI will now automatically attack on all custom battles maps, instead of defending on one side.

Engine upshift and downshift can no longer be equal.

Fixes

Fixed vehicles spawned from blueprints having more engine torque than the designer vehicle.

Fixed some limit clamping issues introduced last patch. Click & drag editing of tracks and cannons now obeys limits again. Values are clamped when changing eras in sandbox again.

Dragging roadwheels forward until the roadwheel under the cursor has disappeared will no longer switch to the rollers and move them.

Fixed initial rotation and constraints for turrets that aren't forward aligned. (info)

Reverted wheel collision position change in V0.1252, as it was causing steer drift on uneven terrain.