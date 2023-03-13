Norway Beta Update

Quite a few things in this update...
Fixed the Hellfires attack profile so that it will correctly account for its current launch altitude.
Updated the loadout for the Kiowa so that it only has 2 hard points.
Fixed the HUD waypoint icon, targeting pod icon and artificial horizon so that they are not displayed when their position is behind the current camera view. This should prevent confusion on where the targeting pod is looking when flying the Kiowa.
Implemented texture streaming to help reduce VRAM usage as it was getting a bit high with all those 4k textures!
Added some new options to the Video Settings menu so that you can control the amount of VRAM used by textures plus change the overall texture quality. For most people you can leave it at its default settings but if you have a GPU with less than 4Gb VRAM then this can help you limit the amount used by textures which should prevent any out of VRAM crashes.
Here's a more detailed explanation of each setting...
Texture Quality - this sets the maximum resolution used for all textures. Generally you should just leave it on FULL and the texture streaming system will then work out what to load until it hits the VRAM usage limit. When this happens it will load lower detailed textures automatically to keep within the VRAM usage limit.
Max VRAM Usage - this limits the total amount of VRAM the texture streaming system will use. The higher this is set the more high quality textures will be loaded into VRAM. I would recommend setting this to 50% of your total GPU VRAM to start.
For computers which shared VRAM (e.g. Steam Deck) set it to 2048Mb and see how you get on. If you encounter crashes then decrease it. If you encounter blurry textures then increase it.
- Water settings should now be saved and loaded correctly.
Changed depots in norwayterrain branch