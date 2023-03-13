Norway Beta Update

Quite a few things in this update...

Fixed the Hellfires attack profile so that it will correctly account for its current launch altitude.

Updated the loadout for the Kiowa so that it only has 2 hard points.

Fixed the HUD waypoint icon, targeting pod icon and artificial horizon so that they are not displayed when their position is behind the current camera view. This should prevent confusion on where the targeting pod is looking when flying the Kiowa.

Implemented texture streaming to help reduce VRAM usage as it was getting a bit high with all those 4k textures!