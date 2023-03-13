 Skip to content

Puppet Master: The Game update for 13 March 2023

Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.5d

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pinhead’s Wrench

Reduced Draw time from 1.5 to 0.5
Increased Putaway time from 1 to 3
Increased Charge movement speed multiplayer increased from 0.2 to 0.4

Pinhead’s Fists

Reduced Draw time from 1 to 0.5
Increased Putaway time from 1 to 3

Human Smack ability

Increased cooldown from 2 seconds to 3 seconds

Torch’s Flamethrower

Increased Fire speed from 1.55 to 1.75

Torch’s Ember Grenade

Increased Throw Force from 250 to 500

Six Shooter’s Lasso

Increased Throw Force from 400 to 700

Bug Fixes

Fixed Issue that caused Human Ragdolls to break at the waist.
Fixed issue that caused puppet ragdolls from getting stuck in specific areas on Fifth Floor map and Attic.

