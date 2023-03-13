Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.5d

Pinhead’s Wrench
Reduced Draw time from 1.5 to 0.5
Increased Putaway time from 1 to 3
Increased Charge movement speed multiplayer increased from 0.2 to 0.4
Pinhead’s Fists
Reduced Draw time from 1 to 0.5
Increased Putaway time from 1 to 3
Human Smack ability
Increased cooldown from 2 seconds to 3 seconds
Torch’s Flamethrower
Increased Fire speed from 1.55 to 1.75
Torch’s Ember Grenade
Increased Throw Force from 250 to 500
Six Shooter’s Lasso
Increased Throw Force from 400 to 700
Bug Fixes
Fixed Issue that caused Human Ragdolls to break at the waist.
Fixed issue that caused puppet ragdolls from getting stuck in specific areas on Fifth Floor map and Attic.
Changed files in this update