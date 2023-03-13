 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terraformers update for 13 March 2023

Small patch 1.0.62

Share · View all patches · Build 10757858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes and improvements:

  • Fixed planet sometimes spinning around a whole turn when focusing on a planet location
  • More performance optimization
  • Added a tooltip for zooming the planet
  • Added that clicking “explore” will zoom towards the planet if in “moon” view
  • Fixed the placement of catastrophic event UI item at the top right
  • Fixed the weekly challenge which was broken today
  • Fixed the time of the last save on the load game popup
  • Display spaceport comfort of living bonus on map after placing
  • Fixed a bug where spaceport would contribute their bonus even if not owned
  • Fixed that the language setting was not properly saving after auto-picking a language

Balance changes:

  • Increased the amount of Mars points you receive after playing a game, so you’ll unlock content faster.
  • Catastrophic events now can’t appear early in the game in the lower mastery level scenarios. The apocalyptic meteor can’t occur in mastery level 1 anymore.
  • Slightly lowered the chance of a Marsquake.
  • Lowered the end-game difficulty of the lower mastery levels, so new players can take more turns to beat the earlier scenarios.

Changed files in this update

Terraformers Win Depot 1244801
  • Loading history…
Terraformers Mac Depot 1244802
  • Loading history…
Terraformers Linux Depot 1244803
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link