Small patch 1.0.62

Bug Fixes and improvements:
- Fixed planet sometimes spinning around a whole turn when focusing on a planet location
- More performance optimization
- Added a tooltip for zooming the planet
- Added that clicking “explore” will zoom towards the planet if in “moon” view
- Fixed the placement of catastrophic event UI item at the top right
- Fixed the weekly challenge which was broken today
- Fixed the time of the last save on the load game popup
- Display spaceport comfort of living bonus on map after placing
- Fixed a bug where spaceport would contribute their bonus even if not owned
- Fixed that the language setting was not properly saving after auto-picking a language
Balance changes:
- Increased the amount of Mars points you receive after playing a game, so you’ll unlock content faster.
- Catastrophic events now can’t appear early in the game in the lower mastery level scenarios. The apocalyptic meteor can’t occur in mastery level 1 anymore.
- Slightly lowered the chance of a Marsquake.
- Lowered the end-game difficulty of the lower mastery levels, so new players can take more turns to beat the earlier scenarios.
