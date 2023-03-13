 Skip to content

Elemental Raiders update for 13 March 2023

PATCH NOTES v0.1.57

PATCH NOTES v0.1.57

Hello Raiders!

New

  • You can now see in which round you are, and whether the round is in the planning phase or the combat phase.

Changes

  • Several UI improvements on the gameplay screen.
  • Instead of displaying 1/2 copies when you receive a skill for the first time, it now appears as 0/1.
  • Skins are now ordered by rarity.

Fixes

  • Fixed a memory leak caused when targeting several times during a single match, which particularly affected raids played in low-spec devices.
  • Fixed some scroll texts that didn’t behave as expected, particularly in certain resolutions.

