PATCH NOTES v0.1.57

Hello Raiders!
New
- You can now see in which round you are, and whether the round is in the planning phase or the combat phase.
Changes
- Several UI improvements on the gameplay screen.
- Instead of displaying 1/2 copies when you receive a skill for the first time, it now appears as 0/1.
- Skins are now ordered by rarity.
Fixes
- Fixed a memory leak caused when targeting several times during a single match, which particularly affected raids played in low-spec devices.
- Fixed some scroll texts that didn’t behave as expected, particularly in certain resolutions.
Changed files in this update