Early Access Update 2
New:
- Added an option to recover the strange gem from a hydrobor wizard in haywind, if you sold the gem to them
- Added a new interaction/reward to Meara Rahingar, the mage who starts out arguing beneath the tree in the village in Mistywood
Changes:
- Improved damage and accuracy of greatswords, battleaxes, hammers and spears
- Adjusted Haywind children dialogue to be more normal
- Slightly edited haywind magician boy dialogue
- Slightly adjusted haywind magician boy orb stats
- Improved 'something suspicious' quest instructions in journal
- Made it more obvious in dialogue to the player that they can deliver hunting goods to various Mistywood hunters
- Made Mistywood hunters more varied in their requests for creature parts
- Improved 'hunting for perfection' quest instructions in journal and dialogue
- Eased 'hunting for perfection' requirements to 1 frustrating animal part each instead of requiring a pair
- Changed spellcaster robes naming scheme
- Improved Mistywood Talisman item description
- Improved descriptions for Gabrius' staff and its special spell
- Emberstaff - Changed level to 10 (from 1) and price to 800 (from 250)
Fixes:
- Resurrecting in wrong location after dying in Temple of Etherlight
- Guardian of Etherlight health bar staying visible after leaving the chamber
- Equipped items disappearing after a patch if player no longer has requirements to equip the item
- Corrected several trainer trait descriptions
- Consumable items sometimes removed from inventory in Etherlight Guardian battle
- Incorrect monster level in quest Awoken in Fury journal
- Emberstaff, Staff of Furious Wind and Staff of Spiteful Seas not removing mana cost when manually selecting the spell from spellbook
- Removed duplicate small copper bag spawn in the cave near Grainwater
- Emberstaff missing stats
- Trees turning white
- "Mountain with a name" minimap text
- Quest marker popping over hunter ivonna under certain circumstances when no quest was available
- Players no longer receive two Foulvenom Curseblades at the beginning of quest 'Reunion of Fire and Death'
- Players should now be able to recover the Foulvenom Curseblade in the Hallowed Cave in the event they somehow manage to lose it
- Killing Bren Atrik from quest 'Something Suspicious' should no longer trigger a new bestiary entry
- Removed brain extract from alchemy crafting since it currently didn't have a use
- Fixed missing journal entries for 'Nature's Friend' quest
- Fixed an issue that prevented Aaron's dialogue in Timberwell after finishing the quest 'In Search of a Bride'
- Lots of pathing and minor graphical issues
Changed files in this update