The Black Grimoire: Cursebreaker update for 13 March 2023

Early Access Update 2

13 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added an option to recover the strange gem from a hydrobor wizard in haywind, if you sold the gem to them
  • Added a new interaction/reward to Meara Rahingar, the mage who starts out arguing beneath the tree in the village in Mistywood

Changes:

  • Improved damage and accuracy of greatswords, battleaxes, hammers and spears
  • Adjusted Haywind children dialogue to be more normal
  • Slightly edited haywind magician boy dialogue
  • Slightly adjusted haywind magician boy orb stats
  • Improved 'something suspicious' quest instructions in journal
  • Made it more obvious in dialogue to the player that they can deliver hunting goods to various Mistywood hunters
  • Made Mistywood hunters more varied in their requests for creature parts
  • Improved 'hunting for perfection' quest instructions in journal and dialogue
  • Eased 'hunting for perfection' requirements to 1 frustrating animal part each instead of requiring a pair
  • Changed spellcaster robes naming scheme
  • Improved Mistywood Talisman item description
  • Improved descriptions for Gabrius' staff and its special spell
  • Emberstaff - Changed level to 10 (from 1) and price to 800 (from 250)

Fixes:

  • Resurrecting in wrong location after dying in Temple of Etherlight
  • Guardian of Etherlight health bar staying visible after leaving the chamber
  • Equipped items disappearing after a patch if player no longer has requirements to equip the item
  • Corrected several trainer trait descriptions
  • Consumable items sometimes removed from inventory in Etherlight Guardian battle
  • Incorrect monster level in quest Awoken in Fury journal
  • Emberstaff, Staff of Furious Wind and Staff of Spiteful Seas not removing mana cost when manually selecting the spell from spellbook
  • Removed duplicate small copper bag spawn in the cave near Grainwater
  • Emberstaff missing stats
  • Trees turning white
  • "Mountain with a name" minimap text
  • Quest marker popping over hunter ivonna under certain circumstances when no quest was available
  • Players no longer receive two Foulvenom Curseblades at the beginning of quest 'Reunion of Fire and Death'
  • Players should now be able to recover the Foulvenom Curseblade in the Hallowed Cave in the event they somehow manage to lose it
  • Killing Bren Atrik from quest 'Something Suspicious' should no longer trigger a new bestiary entry
  • Removed brain extract from alchemy crafting since it currently didn't have a use
  • Fixed missing journal entries for 'Nature's Friend' quest
  • Fixed an issue that prevented Aaron's dialogue in Timberwell after finishing the quest 'In Search of a Bride'
  • Lots of pathing and minor graphical issues

