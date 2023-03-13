 Skip to content

Tower Escape update for 13 March 2023

v1.10.4 - Hotfix

Build 10757744 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes an issue where the "Hero's Helm" relic was causing its bonuses to show on minions in the store.

Also re-enabling steam cloud sync, as the save/load crashes seem to be fixed now.

