- New enemy added to Gold Mines : Lila Blomma
- New enemy added to Gold Mines : Gold Statue
- New enemy added to Frozen Depths : Breath Statue
- New enemy added to Frozen Depths : Frost Guardian
- Fixed a bug with the new 'can't pause while in boss' "feature"
- Fixed Electric Elemental Boss not having boss music
- Updated more gates that had the old graphics
- Fixed a typo in the settings
- Fixed new ice running sounds not working properly
Lone Fungus update for 13 March 2023
0.9.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
Changed files in this update