Lone Fungus update for 13 March 2023

0.9.9

Build 10757731

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New enemy added to Gold Mines : Lila Blomma
  • New enemy added to Gold Mines : Gold Statue
  • New enemy added to Frozen Depths : Breath Statue
  • New enemy added to Frozen Depths : Frost Guardian
  • Fixed a bug with the new 'can't pause while in boss' "feature"
  • Fixed Electric Elemental Boss not having boss music
  • Updated more gates that had the old graphics
  • Fixed a typo in the settings
  • Fixed new ice running sounds not working properly

