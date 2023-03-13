Potion Tycoon is OUT NOW!

Good day to you, future magnates!

Today is indeed a big and special day for us all.

The day that heralds the launch of Potion Tycoon on Steam Early Access!

The day you can kick off your potion business for real at last.

The day we embark on a new exciting adventure, together with you.

So may it be a great day!

We lack proper words to describe how thrilled we are to finally get Potion Tycoon in your hands. Thanks to Early Access, none of us should wait for that any longer. But it also means a long road ahead of us, and we trust you to help us master it. Potion Tycoon already has a solid experience to offer, but to make it really shine we intend to improve and enhance it a great deal in the months to come. And while we have no shortage of ideas on how to turn our game into a gem at the final release, we believe that the truly right concepts are the ones that chime with our fans - with you! So we welcome you to join us in this ambitious and keen endeavor to bring Potion Tycoon to its full greatness and splendor! The path to the ultimate success may be thorny - just like it is inside the game - but the starting recipe should be simple enough. Just sharpen your business acumen, grab the game now and make sure that your voice is heard - share with us every last bit of your thoughts, ideas and suggestions once they cross your mind while you play Potion Tycoon.

Bewitchingly yours,

Snowhound Games and Daedalic Entertainment