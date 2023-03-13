Play for Free Event! Improvements Galore!

Hey Flingers!

Today we're launching a play for free event running March 13-16. Now people who have been on the fence about playing can hop off the fence, get tangled around the poles of said fence, and argue with their partner who said getting near the fence was a bad idea.

This event will also bring with it a new quality of life update with a lot of improvements that will make Fling to the Finish more polished and fun as we prepare for our full release. We look forward to more people getting to try the game and join our community!

Additions:

Level Improvements:

We’ve improved the visuals of Pete’s Playhouse. Keep an eye out for the new mascot Pizza Pete!

In Sunny Heights and Wet Willy’s Waterpark, the corks now POP when a player pulls them out. Along with being more fun, this helps the cork get out of the way so they don’t get stuck back in the whole.

The blue and red speed boost pads now have visual effects and sound effects when a player uses them.

We’ve identified levels that have been frustrating players and made them more enjoyable to play through! We altered many obstacles with this goal in mind in the following levels:

Worms in Space

• All Worm bridges are wider.

• The section where the worms are biting onto the rotating asteroids has been simplified.

• The final section before the finish line has been altered.

• The obstacle order has been rearranged so that the difficulty scales more smoothly.

• Many platforms are larger and easier to land on.

Winding Woods

• The two large ferris wheels have been changed so that the players stick to the gears themselves. This is more straightforward while being more fun to try to go fast.

• The golfing section has been made slightly easier by filling in the pit on the left. The nails that block the ball’s path have also been rearranged.

• Changed the shape and placements of the acorn platforms

• Many logs that the player climbs over are wider.

Loony Lanes

• Improved the placements of the vinyl discs so that the player doesn’t get caught on the edge of them.

• The starter bowling lanes are now harder to fall off of.

• The conveyor belt with the pins on them is now slower.

• The last pins that the player must ride on now slow down a little where the player attaches to them.

Mushy Mushrooms

• In the final section, the bumpers have been removed from the bottom of the mushroom vines.

• The golf section is made slightly easier by covering the pit on the right.

• Some platforms have been made wider so they’re easier to land on.

Pete’s Playhouse

• Some lasers in the laser maze have been rearranged so that it’s easier to navigate.

• Added a checkpoint in front of the shape puzzle for players who accidently fall off in this area.

Pinball Panic

• The major catch-up obstacle has been changed so now there are only two buttons instead of four.

• On the rotating bumper pole obstacles, two of the four poles have been removed so there is more time and space to jump between them.

Sunny Heights

• Removed the TNT from the long ziplining section.

• Rotated one of the poles in the long ziplining section so it’s easier to navigate around.

• The catch-up cork obstacle is easier to pull out and POPs out of the way when pulled.

Kooky’s Canyons

• In the final section, some TNTs have been removed and re-arranged.

• One of the Laser UFOs have been removed in every gamemode except Race.

• The road platforms have been made slightly wider in the final section.