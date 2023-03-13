FPV.SkyDive 2.0

After several months of active development, we're excited to share a new and improved FPV.SkyDive version 2.0 with you - bringing a completely new atmosphere, better performance and newly added features available to everyone!

MULTIPLAYER

Bring your friends and showcase your piloting skills on various freestyle maps.

the first versions of the multiplayer will use the P2P connection method

with each subsequent update, we'll be adding new functionalities

CONTEST

Take part in global race contests. You can track your contest ranking via Leaderboard in the Contest section of the menu.

NEW MENU LAYOUT

The redesigned menu, now much more intuitive, boasts a brand-new look and vastly improved functionalities.





CONTROLLER CALIBRATION IMPROVEMENTS

You can access the new calibration under Settings -> Controls where you can easily set up axes and switches. FPV.Ctrl and all the gamepads are automatically calibrated according to FPV standards.

*Potential issues that occur when 2 sources are connected have been resolved by implementing the option to choose the desired input.

*We advice using cable connection for controller if possible.

REDESIGNED MAPS

Racecourse has a new, even more optimized design. From now on, it's a place made solely for racing. Additionally, a new stadium has been added for Contest and training purposes.





REDESIGNED IN-GAME OSD

The new in-game on-screen-display brings an FPV signal stream lookalike with a clear overview of the most important elements during flight. We're also introducing a cinematic view, allowing you to remove the OSD and focus exclusively on flight.

HATS OFF TO YOU!

Thank you for the continuous feedback that helped us get to where we are now. The #1 free-to-play simulator owes this flattering placement to you all - and we only plan on getting better!

Due to certain publishing issues, the update for Linux OS users will be slightly delayed. We aim to resolve this as soon as possible.