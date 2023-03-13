Content Creator Asset Pack is here

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Renovators!

We are absolutely overwhelmed by the number of community-generated content that you send to us and post on social media. We never expected so many of you to share your creations, and we hope for a lot more.

To make your creations even more attractive, we would like to share the carefully curated asset pack that you may use either for your images or videos. The package includes the Hotel Renovator logo, some isolated graphics, screenshots and the launch edition of our Hotel Renovator magazine.

Feel free to use the assets and incorporate them into your content, whether it’s a YouTube video, a stream or a screenshot of your next awesome design.

