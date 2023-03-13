 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 13 March 2023

Patch notes: B 0.2.05.019

Build 10757199

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following errors were fixed:

  • Fixed bug when saving progress without saving stats.

  • Adjustments and visual corrections.

