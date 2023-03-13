The PlateUp! Rush Hour update is now live! - 40% discount

Hello Chefs!

We are excited to announce the Rush Hour update is now live with a massive 40% discount! It's overflowing with new features and quality-of-life improvements for experienced and new players alike.

Turbo Mode has been added to let you get stuck into the challenge of your restaurant as quickly as possible. You'll have to hit the ground running, with greatly increased customers, rushes, and a new challenge card every day - but to help you out, you'll have cheaper blueprints and more choice of what to buy each day.

Weekly Speedrun Map What is better than proving to yourself that you have what it takes to run a successful restaurant? That's right: proving it to others! Each week, the lobby will have a new fixed seed run which is the same for everyone. Complete day 15 as fast as possible to find out where you rank in the global leaderboard

Expanded Lobby - Save Slot Map One of the most requested features is here: you can now keep up to five restaurant saves at once, using the new map feature in the lobby. Had to pause a game with your friends but want to try out some solo strats? Returning to HQ from the in-game menu will now save your restaurant (from the beginning of the day) and allow you to return to it later.

Expanded Lobby - Trophy Room Show off your achievements and experience to your friends with the new trophy room. This room displays your progress through the game's unlocks, achievements and levels, as well as showing your stats for this week's speedrun leaderboard. Watch this space in the future, too, as we look to add more stats and run tracking to help you optimise your gameplay.

And more! We've fixed some bugs, added recipes to card choices, added the ability to automatically skip recipe popups, prevented rerolling without any blueprints, improved warnings when the game can't load because of mods, improved modding feature support... and even added the ability to automate beans!

We hope you enjoy the Rush Hour update, and if your friends still don't own PlateUp! They can pick it up now with a 40% discount!