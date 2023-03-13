 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 13 March 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.2.19 Update

Build 10757070

Improvements

Item

  • Nokgakgung item has been added.
  • Leather Tosh 2 item has been added.

Construct

  • Added a way to install stairs from the end of the floor down or up.

Balance

  • Armor has been added to wearable items.
  • Added durability to worn items.

Background music, Sound effects

  • Added sound effects for player hits.
  • Added sound effects for players picking up items.

Animals/NPCs

  • Added Animal Pigeon. Pigeons can fly and can be found in trees or on the ground.

Save

  • Changed autosave interval from 8 minutes to 15 minutes.
  • Changed the maximum number of backup data from 100 to 50.

Optimization

  • GPU instance optimizations are applied on mined boulders.
  • GPU instance optimizations are applied at the pillars.
  • Optimized the modeling of some buildings.

Bugfix

  • Fixed an issue where health would load abnormally when saving from death.
  • Fixed so that it is not saved in the dead state.
  • Fixed an error where buildings that were collapsing were being saved.
  • Fixed an issue where the demolition UI would remain after the hammer's durability was exhausted during demolition.
  • Fixed an issue where destroying a building on top of a single base would also break the building next to it.
  • Fixed an error where buildings were being built among some town forts.
  • Fixed an issue where buildings could be rebuilt from broken structures.
  • Changed players trapped in the Town Citadel to be able to get out of the Town Citadel.
  • Fixed some text in book items.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an error where other players' or NPC's outfits and weapons would not update when joining a game.
  • Added a cancel button when creating a network server.
  • Animal carcasses disappear faster.
  • Depending on the number of people, the number of NPCs will gradually decrease.

Changed depots in network branch

