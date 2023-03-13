Korea Dynasty 0.2.19 Update

Improvements
Item
- Nokgakgung item has been added.
- Leather Tosh 2 item has been added.
Construct
- Added a way to install stairs from the end of the floor down or up.
Balance
- Armor has been added to wearable items.
- Added durability to worn items.
Background music, Sound effects
- Added sound effects for player hits.
- Added sound effects for players picking up items.
Animals/NPCs
- Added Animal Pigeon. Pigeons can fly and can be found in trees or on the ground.
Save
- Changed autosave interval from 8 minutes to 15 minutes.
- Changed the maximum number of backup data from 100 to 50.
Optimization
- GPU instance optimizations are applied on mined boulders.
- GPU instance optimizations are applied at the pillars.
- Optimized the modeling of some buildings.
Bugfix
- Fixed an issue where health would load abnormally when saving from death.
- Fixed so that it is not saved in the dead state.
- Fixed an error where buildings that were collapsing were being saved.
- Fixed an issue where the demolition UI would remain after the hammer's durability was exhausted during demolition.
- Fixed an issue where destroying a building on top of a single base would also break the building next to it.
- Fixed an error where buildings were being built among some town forts.
- Fixed an issue where buildings could be rebuilt from broken structures.
- Changed players trapped in the Town Citadel to be able to get out of the Town Citadel.
- Fixed some text in book items.
Multiplayer
- Fixed an error where other players' or NPC's outfits and weapons would not update when joining a game.
- Added a cancel button when creating a network server.
- Animal carcasses disappear faster.
- Depending on the number of people, the number of NPCs will gradually decrease.
Changed depots in network branch