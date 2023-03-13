Early Access Update #18 - Trinket changes and QOL improvements

Hi! Today we're releasing a small update with a few important changes and bugfixes, and some improvements to a few unpopular or underperforming trinkets.

Improvements:

Gameplay changes:

Onyx Coin now stops giving percentual improvements beyond level 30, and switches to a fixed XP amount._This prevents the trinket being incredibly powerful in Endless stages, as well as introducing a freeze bug when reaching incredibly high XP levels (around level 450+).

Player level is now capped at 200.[i]Shouldn't be reachable in almost any case, but just to avoid potential problems._

Capped amount of power ups spawned._In Endless stages, powerups could pile up and clutter the screen with arrows. Now if there's a specific amount of them in the vicinity, new power ups won't be spawned, the ones further away will be relocated to a closer distance instead.

Done some changes to underperforming/unpopular trinkets: Medicinal Herbs: Added +Projectiles effect.

Ice Tear: Removed chance, improved effect.

Soul Container: Added +Damage effect when resurrecting.

Silver Bullets: Increased +Knockback effect.

Viking Helm: Added +Fire Rate effect.

Book of Omens: Reduced stat penalties when leveling the trinket up.

War Drums: Slightly increased damage dealt.

Ice Mirror: Made the effect more frequent, but with a shorter duration.

Marine Necklace: Made the effect more frequent.

Crimson Flask: Made the effect more frequent, radius increases a bit further when leveling up.

Magic Needle: Made the effect a bit stronger and the penalty a bit weaker.

Elixir of Health: Now it also slightly increases Speed.

Exotic Spice: Improved effect.

Hourglass: Added +Luck effect.

Frozen Cross: Slightly improved effect.

Rabbit Foot: Improved effect.

Coin Purse: Improved effect.

Seal of Purity: Slightly improved effect.

Shackles: Slightly improved effect.

Buckler: Removed charges, reduced cooldown, now petrifies the enemy that hit you.

Travel Boots: Improved effect.

Doubled chances of a weapon/trinket showing up as a choice when leveling up if it's required on an available Stage challenge.[i]This should help completing specific challenges when lots of equipment have been already unlocked. Once the item is equipped, further upgrades follow the usual logic._

Player enhancements will not show up if the stat is currently capped. This could easily happen with the Skill Cooldown stat.