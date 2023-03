Share · View all patches · Build 10757050 · Last edited 13 March 2023 – 16:09:28 UTC by Wendy

People are getting thrown out of the map by tombstones...???

Introducing "So it's been a month" Update!

Fixed a variety of wall glitches.

Fixed a tombstone bug.

The game should pickup speed a bit faster

Controller support is complete. Tutorial for it is still WIP

Thanks for playing everyone!