 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Plains of Pain update for 13 March 2023

Patch v0.18.473

Share · View all patches · Build 10757025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed: wrong volume calculations when repairing gun using oil
  • added: a few more loot spawns in Lost Wing City houses
  • fixed: bullet trail vfx does not perperfectly aligned with real bullet direction (after NPC’s accuracy is applied)
  • added: NPC’s traders now turns themself to the player (or nearest target)
  • improved: allied wastelanders AI behaviour (the ones that follow you and help you in the wasteland, not city guards)
  • added: gun trader at Lost Wings now buys handmade gun and crossbow (you can craft it and sell it now)
  • added: rusty/wolfram nuts exchange trader at Bazaar Tower, with better rates
  • fixed: no reinforcements flown to the Outpost if the current units died from lack of food or water
  • changed: more dark background under inventory
  • added: note about double-click left mouse button (for quick taking/equipping items) in Controls sections in Main Menu
  • added: system message “No Space For It” when player wants stack items but there is no more space to store it
  • fixed: wrong position on mini-map when player travel by a vehicle

Changed files in this update

Depot 2218971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link