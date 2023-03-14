The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante is now available in Korean!

Dear Friends,

We are thrilled to announce that The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante is now fully available in Korean!

Last year we received lots of attention and acclamations from Korean players who loved the English version of the game – so we decided to present you with a high quality Korean localization.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1272160/The_Life_and_Suffering_of_Sir_Brante/

Embark on a lifelong journey where each choice has real consequences, from breaking family ties to rewriting the established laws of the whole empire, or even more, the entire Universe.

Which path will you take alongside your character and where will it lead you? Possibilities are numerous, and all depends on your choice.

Survive the great turmoil, feud and love, and unlock the doors to your own future. The award-winning game developed by Sever studio and acclaimed for its outstanding plot is now available in Korean!