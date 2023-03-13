Hello. This update took a bit longer than expected due to my artist falling ill and having to find someone to take over. With that said, as we'll be working more with new content instead of just maintenance/bugfixes, expect updates to take between 1-2 weeks.

This update had a focus on extending the character abilities with super abilities. In addition there's a new elite type and a way to view the top leaderboard scores. There's also an option to have the primary weapon auto-aim if you're having difficulties doing this manually or just prefer a more casual approach.

Next steps

On start of Early Access I created a poll on what kind of content players would like to see more of. These are the results of that from 112 submissions (at the time of writing):

Now, although it's tempting to jump straight into creating more characters, I agree with the sentiment that the core features should be expanded more upon first. Therefore, for the time being I'm going to focus on the next best voted groups. Your input in these are as always much appreciated:

Suggest new weapons, items and consumables

Suggest new missions and events

These threads are available on the Discord server as well.

Full v. 0.3.5 changelog

General

New setting: Automatically aim the primary weapon (default: Off)

New super abilities: Normal 5s abilities remain, but the loading bar will continue to 10s for a chance to use a super ability that extends the ability as follows;

Leap Slam: 50% larger AoE with electricity (damage = 10% STR)

Dash: 1 large explosive arrow fired the opposite direction landing at middle point (damage = 10% PER)

Force Field: Outer rim is on fire (damage = 10% INT)

Lullaby: 5 notes fired in random direction (damage = 10% CHA). Each enemy hit drops a coin

Diversion: 50% larger AoE and explosion (damage = 10% LUC)

New elite enemy: "Psycher" - Disables player ability for 3s when in visible view area

Elite type icon will be shown on the map as well

Maps screen has a new button to view Leaderboard Top 25 scores

Super Ball projectiles bounce off the "walls" of the road map instead of the edge of the screen

Road map reverted back to the previous narrower width

Failed missions will come up on the event log as well

Teleporting will add 2s of invulnerability after jump

On pause elites will display their exact health and damage numbers

Some adjustments to enemy toughness over time

Some performance improvements again

Bugs