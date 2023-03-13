Update to Version 1.10.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10756805 · Last edited 13 March 2023 – 16:06:38 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow disaster musicians,

we can announce the next stop on our update tour, where we not only have some fixes in store, but perform new songs with new instruments.

We hope you enjoy the additions.

Here are the complete patch notes:

Patch version 1.10.3.0

Added

Add custom character animation for the electrical guitar.

Add new Song: 'The Blue Danube'.

Add new Song: 'Morning Mood'.

Add new Instrument: 'Timpani'.

Add new Instrument: 'Kazoo'.

Fixed

An issue that could break the UI in the lobby if a savegame with an unknown date format was loaded.

An issue in multiplayer that notes played by others would be audible twice for the local player even though they were just played once.

An issue that could occur when multiple keys to play a note would be pressed very fast and would cause a single note to be audible indefinitely.

Important: All new instruments will be released with a barrel organist as a character animation. This is a placeholder that will be replaced when the actual animation for the new instrument is ready.

More chaos with more songs and more instruments to follow...

The teams from

Produktivkeller Studios and Toplitz Productions