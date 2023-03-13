Pochette Re-design Hotfix 5

version 0.34.16
Bug Fixes
Fixed a glitch that could occur when enemies summon other enemies
CR-8 can no longer open component chests multiple times
Tattered Collar is now available for Pochette
