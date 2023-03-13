 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backpack Hero update for 13 March 2023

Pochette Re-design Hotfix 5

Share · View all patches · Build 10756708 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

version 0.34.16

Bug Fixes
Fixed a glitch that could occur when enemies summon other enemies
CR-8 can no longer open component chests multiple times
Tattered Collar is now available for Pochette

Changed depots in privatebranch branch

View more data in app history for build 10756708
Depot 1970581
Depot 1970582
Depot 1970583
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link