Clash II update for 13 March 2023

Update Notes For 13 March

Patchnotes
  • redesign of researches in the Purians castle - 23 new researches replacing the previous ones
  • changes to the statistics of the Bear and Wolf
  • Highlander received the Axe Throw skill
  • bugfixes

