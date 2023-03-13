 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEVOUR update for 13 March 2023

v4.0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 10756610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where Nathan was unable to knock a player out who was stuck on him at very close range
  • Fixed a couple of spots on the Town where items could be lost when dropped
  • Fixed issues around players disconnecting while using the crank on the Slaughterhouse map
  • Fixed an edge condition across all forms of Azazel where the stagger animation and red eyes wouldn't happen if line of sight was lost at the same time

Changed files in this update

DEVOUR Content Depot 1274571
  • Loading history…
DEVOUR Developer Content Depot 1274572
  • Loading history…
DEVOUR Mac Depot 1274573
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link