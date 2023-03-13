- Fixed an issue where Nathan was unable to knock a player out who was stuck on him at very close range
- Fixed a couple of spots on the Town where items could be lost when dropped
- Fixed issues around players disconnecting while using the crank on the Slaughterhouse map
- Fixed an edge condition across all forms of Azazel where the stagger animation and red eyes wouldn't happen if line of sight was lost at the same time
DEVOUR update for 13 March 2023
v4.0.13
