IDEA first patch is out! (with 2 new languages)

IDEA_1.19.11
First complete patch for IDEA registered in Steam (v1.1):
This patch includes versiones from 1.19.6 to 1.19.11 local patchs:
- Net system updated.
- Added new fonts: Korean, chinese and japanese fonts.
- Created new fonts profiles with ranges.
- All menu, demo, achievements and game text updated. Localized in the new 3 languages.
- Saving ideas combos fixed (to test).
- Achievement manager and system fixed. Including new langs.
- Achievement FULL DEMO logro text fixed.
- IDEA Animations compressed and optimized.
- Player prefs update.
- Videos preload deleted.
-
Loading screen deleted, the games changes instantly the level screens.
- Many characters problems in Korean and Chinese solved.
- Many translation bugs fixed.
- Achievements menu updated.
- IDEA and tutorial menus updated and fixed.
-
Good Ending duplicated menus fixed.
- Chinese logo added.
- Game changes language instantly from options menu.
- SteamManager connects now to the appID, not to demo one.
- 3 new fonts added with new characters for Korean, Chinese and Japanese.
- Updated MAC and Windows builds.
- Another small bugs fixed.
