IDEA update for 13 March 2023

IDEA first patch is out! (with 2 new languages)

13 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IDEA_1.19.11

First complete patch for IDEA registered in Steam (v1.1):
This patch includes versiones from 1.19.6 to 1.19.11 local patchs:

  • Net system updated.
  • Added new fonts: Korean, chinese and japanese fonts.
  • Created new fonts profiles with ranges.
  • All menu, demo, achievements and game text updated. Localized in the new 3 languages.
  • Saving ideas combos fixed (to test).
  • Achievement manager and system fixed. Including new langs.
  • Achievement FULL DEMO logro text fixed.
  • IDEA Animations compressed and optimized.
  • Player prefs update.
  • Videos preload deleted.

  • Loading screen deleted, the games changes instantly the level screens.

  • Many characters problems in Korean and Chinese solved.
  • Many translation bugs fixed.
  • Achievements menu updated.
  • IDEA and tutorial menus updated and fixed.

  • Good Ending duplicated menus fixed.

  • Chinese logo added.
  • Game changes language instantly from options menu.
  • SteamManager connects now to the appID, not to demo one.
  • 3 new fonts added with new characters for Korean, Chinese and Japanese.
  • Updated MAC and Windows builds.
  • Another small bugs fixed.

TLR Games 2023 (C) All rights reserved.

