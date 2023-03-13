 Skip to content

Zeepkist update for 13 March 2023

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 14, Patch 5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Two Discord events concluded and hats have been awarded to the winners :)

Check out the Discord to take part in contests yourself! https://discord.gg/kmfaaQg

