This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Released last week, Patch 1.2.6 resolves the performance drop some players were experiencing as well as a rare crash.

Performance

Resolved a rare performance drop that would result in prolonged or indefinite periods of poor performance.

Stability

Fixed a rare crash that would happen when attempting to catch a Legendary Fish.

