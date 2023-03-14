 Skip to content

The Last Spell update for 14 March 2023

Changelog 1.0.2.9

Build 10756417

Hello Heroes!

Here is the new changelog for today:

  • Removed Asus Aura implementation for now because of some crash when launching the game.
  • Fixed the Druidic staff skill order that was not correct on some variations
  • Fixed the omen tooltip remaining on screen when quitting the omen panel
  • Fixed some visual bugs on the goddess of the Oraculum
  • Fixed Oraculum button disappearing on load
  • Fixed the city stash that was unavailable if the player opened the level tab through the end-day warning
  • Fixed a navigation problem with controllers on the level up tab
  • Fixed some bugs on the perk planner
  • Fixed Shop item slots being draggable despite being sold out
  • Fixed a red pixel appearing on the world map
  • Fixed the text for the “Charge Scroll” skill which was displaying a key code instead of the skill’s name.

