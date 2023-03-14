Changelog 1.0.2.9

Hello Heroes!
Here is the new changelog for today:
- Removed Asus Aura implementation for now because of some crash when launching the game.
- Fixed the Druidic staff skill order that was not correct on some variations
- Fixed the omen tooltip remaining on screen when quitting the omen panel
- Fixed some visual bugs on the goddess of the Oraculum
- Fixed Oraculum button disappearing on load
- Fixed the city stash that was unavailable if the player opened the level tab through the end-day warning
- Fixed a navigation problem with controllers on the level up tab
- Fixed some bugs on the perk planner
- Fixed Shop item slots being draggable despite being sold out
- Fixed a red pixel appearing on the world map
- Fixed the text for the “Charge Scroll” skill which was displaying a key code instead of the skill’s name.
Join us on [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames), Twitter & Instagram to discuss with the team and other players!
Changed files in this update