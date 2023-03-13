 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 13 March 2023

Update 3/13/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10756402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Smoothed out some janky cutscene movements
Fixed a bug where losing to Vaughn and then fighting him again would repeat the battle if won

Content Additions
Added some minor flavor text to some scenes

