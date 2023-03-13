Update 2.1

We have heard your suggestions and improved the understanding of the game, in particular:
- Rebalance the starting stats.
- Added an icon to reflect the poor state of nuclear weapons.
- Added icons above conservative and communist parties in the party selection window to reflect that these parties are recommended for newcomers for the first try.
- When hovering over the state budget and regional corruption indicator, details of their formulation are displayed.
Have an enjoyable and entertaining game!
