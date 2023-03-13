Update 2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10756359 · Last edited 13 March 2023 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy

We have heard your suggestions and improved the understanding of the game, in particular:

Rebalance the starting stats. Added an icon to reflect the poor state of nuclear weapons. Added icons above conservative and communist parties in the party selection window to reflect that these parties are recommended for newcomers for the first try. When hovering over the state budget and regional corruption indicator, details of their formulation are displayed.

Have an enjoyable and entertaining game!