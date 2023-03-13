 Skip to content

Collapse: A Political Simulator update for 13 March 2023

Update 2.1

Build 10756359

We have heard your suggestions and improved the understanding of the game, in particular:

  1. Rebalance the starting stats.
  2. Added an icon to reflect the poor state of nuclear weapons.
  3. Added icons above conservative and communist parties in the party selection window to reflect that these parties are recommended for newcomers for the first try.
  4. When hovering over the state budget and regional corruption indicator, details of their formulation are displayed.

Have an enjoyable and entertaining game!

