Update Notes for March 13th

Been on a convention last weekend showcasing the game. A lot of players were playing Infested Fortress so I had the chance to find out where players can get confused. As a consequence, this update has a clear focus on accessibility.
- Enemies having their own camp will not use player's infrastructure
- Characters can be selected by their model now, when hovering over model, it will be highlighted
- Add quality settings
- Can now mark a cell for digging on its info panel
- While rallying, show a text to indicate that to the player
- While paused, show a paused text
- Show x5 in refinement panel to make clear you get 5 units per refinement
- Show class role when selecting reinforcements
- Change hints collapse button to make it more intuitive
- Out of storage hints now automatically disappear if there's again enough storage space
- Get rid of cancel dig button, now marking a cell for digging again will unselect it
- Change cursor to Hoe when in digging mode
- When previewing skill damage, also show target's remaining hp so the player can quickly see if it will die
- Offer confirm button when showing selected skill
- Tile colors now use color scheme suitable for color blind persons
- Hospital can now heal all characters that are not on full health (as opposed to less than 75% health)
- Squashed some more bugs
Have fun!
Changed files in this update