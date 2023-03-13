 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infested Fortress update for 13 March 2023

Update Notes for March 13th

Share · View all patches · Build 10756338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Been on a convention last weekend showcasing the game. A lot of players were playing Infested Fortress so I had the chance to find out where players can get confused. As a consequence, this update has a clear focus on accessibility.

  • Enemies having their own camp will not use player's infrastructure
  • Characters can be selected by their model now, when hovering over model, it will be highlighted
  • Add quality settings
  • Can now mark a cell for digging on its info panel
  • While rallying, show a text to indicate that to the player
  • While paused, show a paused text
  • Show x5 in refinement panel to make clear you get 5 units per refinement
  • Show class role when selecting reinforcements
  • Change hints collapse button to make it more intuitive
  • Out of storage hints now automatically disappear if there's again enough storage space
  • Get rid of cancel dig button, now marking a cell for digging again will unselect it
  • Change cursor to Hoe when in digging mode
  • When previewing skill damage, also show target's remaining hp so the player can quickly see if it will die
  • Offer confirm button when showing selected skill
  • Tile colors now use color scheme suitable for color blind persons
  • Hospital can now heal all characters that are not on full health (as opposed to less than 75% health)
  • Squashed some more bugs

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2060231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link