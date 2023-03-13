Update Notes for March 13th

Been on a convention last weekend showcasing the game. A lot of players were playing Infested Fortress so I had the chance to find out where players can get confused. As a consequence, this update has a clear focus on accessibility.

Enemies having their own camp will not use player's infrastructure

Characters can be selected by their model now, when hovering over model, it will be highlighted

Add quality settings

Can now mark a cell for digging on its info panel

While rallying, show a text to indicate that to the player

While paused, show a paused text

Show x5 in refinement panel to make clear you get 5 units per refinement

Show class role when selecting reinforcements

Change hints collapse button to make it more intuitive

Out of storage hints now automatically disappear if there's again enough storage space

Get rid of cancel dig button, now marking a cell for digging again will unselect it

Change cursor to Hoe when in digging mode

When previewing skill damage, also show target's remaining hp so the player can quickly see if it will die

Offer confirm button when showing selected skill

Tile colors now use color scheme suitable for color blind persons

Hospital can now heal all characters that are not on full health (as opposed to less than 75% health)

Squashed some more bugs

Have fun!