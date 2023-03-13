After the Battle system update, cause the bug that Kitty in HEAT is not able to trigger.
Now it has fixed
Robolife2-Nova Duty update for 13 March 2023
[bug fixed] Kitty in HEAT event
Patchnotes via Steam Community
