Robolife2-Nova Duty update for 13 March 2023

[bug fixed] Kitty in HEAT event

Build 10756316 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After the Battle system update, cause the bug that Kitty in HEAT is not able to trigger.
Now it has fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1777391
  • Loading history…
