Oliver Playtest update for 13 March 2023

Bugfix: disabled trigger of steam achievements in playtest version

Build 10756170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

we disabled the trigger of steam achievements in the background since it always fails in the playtest version and will in some cases stop the execution of subsequent code

Changed files in this update

Depot 2320601
  • Loading history…
